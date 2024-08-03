Patients urge for more dialysis machines in Telangana government hospitals

KHAMMAM: With the growing number of dialysis patients in the erstwhile Khammam district, there seems to be an urgent need to increase the number of dialysis machines and beds in all government hospitals.

Due to factors such as diet, alcohol consumption, high BP, and diabetes, a lot of people are suffering from kidney related ailments and requiring dialysis. According to data obtained, over 10,000 individuals in erstwhile Khammam are suffering from these ailments, with 40% of them requiring dialysis. As private hospital dialysis is expensive, many underprivileged patients are turning to government hospitals, where facilities are inadequate.

Currently there are seven dialysis centres in Khammam, Sathupalli, Aswaraopet, Kothagudem, Yellandu, Manugur and Bhadrachalam. The government has sanctioned funds for three additional centres in Palvoncha, Madhira and Cherla, expected to be operational in the next two months. However, there are only 57 dialysis machines across all seven centres, which is insufficient given the high demand.

District Health Coordinator Dr Ravibabu stated: “We are providing dialysis services to about 300 patients per day in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. We have submitted a proposal to increase the number of machines and beds in hospitals with higher patient numbers.”

One of the dialysis patients, N Ramakrishna, said: “Being poor, we cannot afford private hospitals where changes range from Rs 2,000 to 3,000. However, there is a long wait in government hospitals due to lack of machines and beds.”

Health expert G Ranga Rao noted that the number of kidney patients is increasing, emphasising the need to expand facilities in government hospitals. He also highlighted that dialysis services are provided in four shifts, yet the demand exceeds supply.

Patients are calling on the state government to increase the number of dialysis machines and improve facilities to help save lives.