You work with dedication, we will take care of you: CM Revanth tells teachers

HYDERABAD: Stating that the number of student enrolment in government schools has dropped by two lakh this year when compared to last academic year, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday called upon the teachers to run institutions in a such away that parents should take pride in sending their wards to government schools.

Addressing a meeting of government teachers, who were recently given promotions, the chief minister said: “Around 26 lakh students joined 30,000 schools this year. But around 33 lakh students are studying in 10 private schools. The reason behind this is that the government school might have lacked basic amenities.”

“The teachers working in private schools are no more talented or qualified than the teachers working in government schools,” he added. While urging the teachers to work with dedication, he promised that his government will resolve all the problems being faced by them.