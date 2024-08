HYDERABAD: With an aim to attract investments to Telangana, an official delegation led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy arrived in New York on Saturday. The delegation will tour the US and South Korea for 10 days.

During the tour, Revanth Reddy is scheduled to meet World Bank president, CEOs, and representatives of various multinational companies. As per schedule, the chief minister would participate in 52 meetings in this 10-day tour.

The government is expecting that the chief minister’s foreign tour to bring around Rs 50,000 crore in investments to the state. The officials are of the view that most of the investments would most likely be in the pharma, IT, and areo-space sectors.

On August 4, the chief minister will address the Indian diaspora in New Jersey. On August 5, he is scheduled to meet Cognizant CEO, Cigna Healthcare senior leadership, representatives of RCM Healthcare, Arcesium, Corning Inc, Zoetus, and Rapid 7 in New York.

Apart from participating in one-on-one business meetings, CEO round table meetings, and the lunch hosted by the Consul General of India, he would meet founder and CFO of AGRA Investment Management Rama Krishna and P&G company COO Shailesh Jejurikar.

On August 6, he will meet the senior leadership of PepsiCo and HCA Healthcare in New York and then will embark on a visit to Washington DC for a meeting with the World Bank president.

On August 7, he is scheduled to visit the head office of Charles Schwab in Texas, followed by a meeting with senior leadership of American Airlines.

On August 8, Revanth will visit Apple Park and meet the Apple manufacturing team in California, followed by meetings with representatives of various other companies.

On August 9, he will visit Google headquarters and Stanford University. He will also meet the vice president of Amazon to discuss company’s plans for a data centre hub in Hyderabad.