Telangana HC converts letter on illegal granite mining into suo motu PIL

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has converted a letter highlighting rampant illegal granite mining in Asifnagar village, Baopet, Kothapally mandal, Karimnagar district, into a suo motu PIL.

The letter, dated July 3, 2024, was sent by D Arun Kumar from Karimnagar to the chief justice describing severe environmental degradation in the areas surrounding the granite quarries. The petitioner sought the high court’s intervention to address the dire situation affecting local residents.

The letter outlined the extensive environmental pollution resulting from unchecked granite mining and the proliferation of allied industries in Asifnagar village. The granite and stone cutting and polishing units are reportedly emitting various pollutants, leading to significant air, water and noise pollution. This pollution has devastated the greenery in the nearby villages and poses a severe threat to the local flora and fauna, Arun Kumar said.

The letter said that the granite hills have become a lucrative venture for granite owners who are illegally excavating granite, causing extensive environmental damage. This exploitation has led to a loss of livelihood for the local population.

The Mudiraj community, which depends on custard apple plants around the hills, and the Yadavas, who rely on the area for grazing their animal herds, have been particularly affected. Arun Kumar contended that heavy blasting in the mines has adversely affected over 10 villages, putting the lives of approximately 35,000 to 40,000 residents at risk due to the pollutants emanating from the granite mines.

The respondents include the chief secretary, the principal secretaries of the Mines, Industries and Commerce departments, Environment and Forest, the member secretary of the state Pollution Control Board, the Karimnagar district collector, the assistant director of mines, Karimnagar and the tahsildar of Kothapally mandal.

The PIL is scheduled for a hearing on August 5, 2024.