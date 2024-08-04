Telangana minister Ponguleti sets three-month deadline to expedite LRS process

HYDERABAD: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Saturday instructed collectors of all districts to expedite the layout regularisation (LRS) process.

Stating that regularisation should adhere strictly to rules and there should not be any scope for irregularities, he said that the process should be completed within three months. The minister stressed the importance of ensuring government lands remain in public hands and do not transfer to private ownership.

In a video conference from the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district collectorate, Srinivasa Reddy told the collectors that over 25.70 lakh applications received during the previous government and remain unresolved over the past four years.

Among these, 3.58 lakh applications were from HMDA limits, 1.06 lakh from GHMC limits, 13.69 lakh from other municipal corporations and municipalities, six lakh from gram panchayats, and 1.35 lakh from the urban development authorities.

Srinivasa Reddy asked the collectors to form special teams, with staff deputed from other departments if necessary. Multidisciplinary teams comprising Revenue, Irrigation and Municipal officials should be set up to review applications, he said.

“Help desks should be established in district collectorates and local bodies to address issues related to regularisation notices,” he said. The minister also called for immediate training for all staff involved in the LRS process and ongoing monitoring by district collectors. He highlighted the need for careful regularisation of layouts in lands in the seven districts under HMDA.

An approved layout enables owners to obtain building permits, secure bank loans as well as buy and sell the properties.