Telangana Record of Rights Bill addresses issues in earlier Act

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Record of Rights Bill (Draft), 2024, has dealt with many issues which were left unaddressed in The Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books Act, 2020.

The draft Bill has eliminated the need for stakeholders to approach civil courts for correction of land records. Significantly, the draft Bill also lists provisions for preventing fraudulent mutations, among others.

The Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books Act, 2020, lacks record of rights for abadi lands, provisions for resolving part B cases, inquiry before mutation, provisions for mutation in case of sales certificate, 38E (ownership of lands held by protected tenants), Occupancy Rights Certificate (ORC), and assignment patta, survey and subdivision before registration and mutation, provision for creating unique land parcel identification number, appeal and revision, regularisation of Sada Bainama, and linkage to village accounts (Pahani).

In contrast, the newly proposed draft Bill has provisions for all the aforementioned issues.

Interestingly, the draft Bill also proposed provisions for linking revenue records to village-level land accounts. The previous BRS government stopped recording the land transactions after the roll out of Dharani portal, the integrated land records system.

While the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books Act, 2020, was a document of 12 pages, the proposed new bill runs into 24 pages which indicates the meticulous work done in identifying and addressing the issues.

The state government has kept the Telangana Record of Rights Bill (Draft), 2024, in public domain, on the website https://ccla.telangana.gov.in enabling the general public to go through its contents and make recommendations and suggestions. The state government asked the public to send their suggestions and recommendations at their official email id “ror2024-rev@telangana.gov.in”, and also to send them by post to the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA).

The state government is likely to introduce the Bill in the next Assembly session.