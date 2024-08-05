Bandi suspects land deals behind CM Revanth's ‘fourth city’ announcement

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday alleged that there was a large-scale land business behind Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s announcement on developing Mucherla in Rangareddy district as the “fourth city” in the capital region.

Speaking to the media after participating in the Bonalu celebrations at Gurramguda in Maheshwaram Assembly constituency, he alleged that Congress leaders purchased acres of land in advance in this area and were doing real estate business to earn crores.

“Just like BRS leaders did in the past, the Congress leaders too are trying to make hundreds of crores in property deals in the name of fourth city,” Sanjay claimed.

“Only the Congress leaders will benefit from this new city proposal and not ordinary people,” he added.

Demands white paper on land encroachments

Slamming the Congress government for planning to only change the Dharani portal’s name to Bhumatha, he said: “The Congress will use Bhumatha for bhumeta (gobble up lands). During the BRS regime, the biggest scam in the country took place in the name of Dharani. The Congress made allegations against Dharani during polls. Why is not ordering an inquiry now?” he wondered and demanded that the government release a white paper on land encroachments after introduction of Dharani system.