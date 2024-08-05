Congress leader Jeevan Reddy requests CM Revanth to provide funds instead of fishlings

HYDERABAD: Alleging that contractors who supply fishlings have “ganged up”, senior Congress leader and MLC T Jeevan Reddy on Sunday requested Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy do away with the practice of providing fishlings to fishermen societies. Instead, he suggested that the government should provide financial assistance to these societies.

In an open letter to the CM, Jeevan Reddy said that contractors have conspired and decided not to participate in the bidding process in an attempt to force the government to relax the guidelines for tenders. He expressed concern as the state government has invited tenders with an outlay of Rs 100 crore.

Arguing that identifying the size of fishlings is highly difficult, Jeevan Reddy suggested the government give a grant to societies considering factors like size of water bodies, to prevent involvement of contractors.