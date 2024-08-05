CPI MLA seeks power subsidy for weavers in Telangana

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: CPI state secretary and Kothagudem MLA Kunamneni Sambashiva Rao on Sunday visited Sircilla and extended solidarity to powerloom weavers staging a hunger strike.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the weavers should be provided with power under the fourth category and ensured subsidy on it. He added that the government should recognise the skills of Sircilla weavers who made sarees that can be fitted into a matchbox and give the Bathukamma sarees orders to them.

He alleged that about 25,000 powerloom workers have no employment for the last seven months due to lack of government orders. To generate employment, he asked the private textile industry to give orders to the Sircilla powerloom weavers.

The MLA interacted with the protesters and advised them not to take any extreme step keeping in mind that their family would become orphans.