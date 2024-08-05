Experts say 18 lakh acres of land have no documents in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Revenue experts asserted that the proposed Telangana Record of Rights Bill (Draft), 2024, will be a revolutionary step in land reforms.

During the discussion on the newly proposed Revenue Rights Act (Draft), 2024, organised by the Deputy Collectors Association, they pointed out that about 18 lakh acres of land have no documents in the state and stressed the need for a comprehensive legislation to address the issues being faced by landowners, especially farmers.

Speaking at a round-table meeting, Deputy Collectors Association president V Lachi Reddy said that the state government’s initiative to put the draft Bill in the public domain will go down in history. “The draft Bill is not for the sake of one or two individuals, but for the entire population of Telangana. Future generations will benefit from it,” he said and added that the Bill was drafted keeping in mind the dynamic socio-political developments and advanced technology.

Stating that the proposed Act will ensure better services to farmers and marginalised communities, besides fortifying the revenue system once it becomes a reality, he credited Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy for bringing a Bill that would render justice to the people.

“With an objective that the revenue legislation must come from the people, the state government has kept the Bill in the public domain. The government gave liberty to the people in suggesting changes. The new Act will re-bridge the lost connection between the revenue department and people,” he said.

He said that the new legislation will enable the people to resolve issues locally.

Osmania University professor GB Reddy said that the proposed Act will eliminate the ordeal of approaching courts. He said that it will be a user-friendly legislation and urged the state government to enact the Bill at the earliest.