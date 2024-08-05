Nizamabad school serves chilli powder rice as mid-day meal, education officer orders probe

NIZAMABAD: A mid-day meal agency served rice mixed with chilli powder and oil to students of the Upper Primary School in Kothapally village in Kotagri mandal in the district. This happened on Friday and went viral on social media, prompting the district education officer (DEO) to conduct an inquiry. The school has 130 students studying in classes 1 to 8.

Nizamabad DEO N Durgaprasad, mandal education officer (MEO), headmaster of Complex School and other officials visited Kothapally on Sunday and conducted an inquiry.

One of the teachers, M Kishan, told the inquiry officials that several students dumped the meal after finding the ‘daal’ that was served to them along with rice was tasteless. They complained about this to their teachers and two villagers present there. Later, some more students who came to have their lunch were served rice along with chilli power and oil by the mid-day meal agency.

The next day on Saturday, some parents came to the school and picked up an argument with mid-day meal agency staff complaining that their children who had eaten rice with chilli power suffered from stomach problems. The incident went viral on social media.

Mid-day meal agency organiser Susheela admitted to the officials that the ‘daal’ was overcooked and became tasteless. She said chilli powder and oil were provided to some students at their request. While admitting her fault, she accused the in-charge teacher of always complaining over trivial things.