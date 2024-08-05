Ola asked to pay Rs 1.9 lakh to Hyderabad customer who purchased defective e-scooter

HYDERABAD: District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC), Sangareddy, has ordered Ola Electric Mobility Private Limited to pay Rs 1,92,205 to a customer who purchased a defective e-scooter.

The amount includes a refund of Rs 1,67,205 with a nine per cent interest rate from the date of purchase (July 3, 2023) till realisation and a compensation of Rs 30,000.

Ola was also directed to deposit Rs 5,000 in its bank account ‘consumer legal aid’ as a penalty for deceptive practices by supplying defective products to customers.

As per the complainant, Maddi David of Zaheerabad, he was left stranded in the middle of the road after the scooter stopped suddenly within a couple of days of delivery.

The consumer took a bank loan to buy the electric two-wheeler.

David added that despite an assurance by the company representatives to resolve the issue and return the scooter within a few days, they did not do anything.

While the forum issued multiple notices to the Bengaluru-based office of Ola Electric, it did not appear before the commission or file its reply, which amounts to an admission of the allegations in the complaint.

Observing that the company sold a defective vehicle to the complainant, the bench directed the manufacturer to comply with the order within 30 days from July 23.