Probe ordered into torture of Dalit woman in custody in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a Dalit woman was allegedly subjected to custodial torture with police suspecting her involvement in a theft case. The incident, which came to light on Sunday, reportedly occurred a few days ago at Shadnagar police station.
Speaking to the media, the victim said, “First they beat my husband, and they sent him away. Then they took me into custody. They made me wear a half knicker, forcing me to remove my clothes.”
“One officer held my braid, two others placed sticks on my two legs, and thrashed me,” she said and added, “I begged them not to punish me for something that I did not do. I told them I would rather beg than resort to thefts.” The victim said that despite telling the cops that her leg was broken, they did not believe her and kept beating her. “Then, they advised me to walk, suggesting that my legs may otherwise get crippled,” she said.
As per the FIR registered on July 24, a copy which was accessed by TNIE, the woman in question was not booked in the case. However, the police allegedly brought her to the police station for investigation.
According to the FIR, Ubbani Nagender, a resident of Farooqnagar in Rangareddy district, complained to the police that “some unknown culprits” broke into his house and stole valuable items and cash.
Inspector attached to Cyberabad headquarters
The Shadnagar police registered a case under Sections 331 (3) and 305 of BNS, on charges of trespassing and theft and then took into custody the victim and her husband one after another sometime last week. After she was released from custody, the victim levelled allegations against Shadnagar detective inspector Ramireddy.
Following her allegations, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty ordered an inquiry into the incident. The inquiry is being headed by Shadnagar ACP NCH Rangaswamy.
Speaking to TNIE, Mohanty said, “Based on the findings of the inquiry report, suitable disciplinary action will be taken.”
When asked about the severity of the action, the CP said, “Even if parts of the allegation are found to be true, strong action will be taken. It could be anything from censure to a reduction in pay.”
Meanwhile, Mohanty issued an official statement noting that Ramireddy has been attached to the Cyberabad headquarters pending an inquiry into the allegations of custodial torture.