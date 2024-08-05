Probe ordered into torture of Dalit woman in custody in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a Dalit woman was allegedly subjected to custodial torture with police suspecting her involvement in a theft case. The incident, which came to light on Sunday, reportedly occurred a few days ago at Shadnagar police station.

Speaking to the media, the victim said, “First they beat my husband, and they sent him away. Then they took me into custody. They made me wear a half knicker, forcing me to remove my clothes.”

“One officer held my braid, two others placed sticks on my two legs, and thrashed me,” she said and added, “I begged them not to punish me for something that I did not do. I told them I would rather beg than resort to thefts.” The victim said that despite telling the cops that her leg was broken, they did not believe her and kept beating her. “Then, they advised me to walk, suggesting that my legs may otherwise get crippled,” she said.

As per the FIR registered on July 24, a copy which was accessed by TNIE, the woman in question was not booked in the case. However, the police allegedly brought her to the police station for investigation.

According to the FIR, Ubbani Nagender, a resident of Farooqnagar in Rangareddy district, complained to the police that “some unknown culprits” broke into his house and stole valuable items and cash.