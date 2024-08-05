Telangana government to launch cleanliness, greenery campaign today

HYDERABAD: With an objective to improve living standards of people and to find a solution for the stray dog menace, the state government will be launching the “Swachadanam - Pachadanam” (cleanliness and greenery) campaign on Monday.

During the campaign, the government also aims to identify and resolve issues pertaining to basic amenities.

The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department under the aegis of minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka will be undertaking the “clean and green” drive in every village for five days in the first phase. The minister will be officially launching the programme at Abbapuram village in Mulugu Assembly segment.

As part of the drive, measures will be initiated to increase cleanliness and greenery in villages and towns to contain contagious diseases and awareness campaigns will be held on mosquito menace, pest control and injection pit management.

The first day of the five-day campaign will be dedicated to carrying out awareness campaigns on plantation and sanitation with the effective participation of elected representatives, women self-help groups and youth. Essay writing and elocution competitions will also be held during the first phase of this drive.

The second day will focus on sanitation drives at drinking water sources, awareness campaigns on need for chlorination of drinking water, identifying houses where injection pits can be set up, and identifying encroachments of water bodies and the need for revival of encroached water bodies.

On the third day, a special drive will be conducted to desilt drainage, divert stagnated water into drainages, sanitation works in low-lying areas and filling potholes on roads.

The fourth day will see conduct of awareness campaigns on vector-borne diseases with the participation of health workers, fever surveys and initiation of special measures in sensitive areas, and enumeration of stray dogs and shifting them to animal birth control centres.

On the fifth and last day, awareness will be created on observing dry days, identifying buildings or structures in dilapidated condition and measures to remove them.