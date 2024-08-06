Farmers rejoice as 16 crest gates of Nagarjunasagar Dam opened amid heavy inflows

NALGONDA: For the first time in two years, the crest gates of Nagarjunasagar dam were lifted on Monday following heavy inflows from the Srisailam reservoir.
A total of 16 gates were lifted gradually since morning by Nalgonda District Collector C Narayana Reddy and the dam officials.
The development has brought cheers among farmers in erstwhile Nalgonda and Khammam districts as they will get sufficient water to cultivate paddy and other crops. Last time when 24 crest gates were lifted was in August 2022.
The previous government had declared a crop holiday last year as the water level in Nagarjunasagar decreased due to inadequate rains. In April and May this year, water was released into the left and right canals of the reservoir only for drinking water purposes in erstwhile Nalgonda and Khammam districts. At one stage, the water in the reservoir reached dead storage raising concerns among officials over water shortage.
Recently, on the request of the state government, Andhra Pradesh released 5,000 cusecs of Srisailam water used in generating hydro electricity into Nagarjunasagar to meet drinking water needs. On August 2, four ministers released water from left canal to fill ponds.