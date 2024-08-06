Farmers rejoice as 16 crest gates of Nagarjunasagar Dam opened amid heavy inflows

NALGONDA: For the first time in two years, the crest gates of Nagarjunasagar dam were lifted on Monday following heavy inflows from the Srisailam reservoir.

A total of 16 gates were lifted gradually since morning by Nalgonda District Collector C Narayana Reddy and the dam officials.

The development has brought cheers among farmers in erstwhile Nalgonda and Khammam districts as they will get sufficient water to cultivate paddy and other crops. Last time when 24 crest gates were lifted was in August 2022.