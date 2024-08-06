Heavy inflows secure Hyderabad's water supply until next year

HYDERABAD: Thanks to heavy inflows into the Krishna and Godavari rivers, Hyderabad and its peripheral areas will have sufficient drinking water till next year.

The Nagarjunasagar reservoir is nearing capacity while the Yellampally reservoir is expected to reach capacity soon.

Last month, the HMWSSB stopped emergency pumping from both Yellampally and Nagarjunasagar through the Akkampally reservoir (Krishna). On August 5, the water level in Nagarjunasagar stood at 580 feet, close to its FRL of 590 feet, with a water storage of approximately 285 tmcft out of a total capacity of 312 tmcft. On the same day last year, the level was 514 feet with 139 tmcft, nearing the dead storage level.

The current water level in Yellampally is 478.285 feet and it is rapidly approaching the full reservoir level of 485 feet. The water storage is about 14.33 tmcft out of a capacity of 20.175 tmcft. Last year on this date, the water level was 483.520 feet.

The Krishna drinking water project supplies approximately 270-275 million gallons per day (MGD) in three phases, drawing 90 MGD from Akkampally of Nagarjunasagar reservoir. Additionally, around 85 MGD from the Sripadasagar reservoir at Yellampally in Karimnagar district is supplied to the city and its outskirts.

HMWSSB officials said that Nagarjunasagar, Akkampally, Yellampally, Osmansagar, Himayatsagar, Singur and Manjira meet the drinking water needs of Greater Hyderabad and surrounding villages.

Although the catchment areas of Singur, Manjira, Osmansagar and Himayatsagar have not received adequate rainfall, officials are optimistic of rains this season.

The storage capacities and current levels of the four reservoirs are as follows: Osmansagar (3.9 tmcft capacity, 1.812 tmcft current storage), Himayatsagar (2.967 tmcft capacity, 1.663 tmcft current storage), Singur (29.917 tmcft capacity, 14.712 tmcft current storage), and Manjira (1.5 tmcft capacity, 0.483 tmcft current storage).