Minister Surekha orders action against absent doctor, staff at Warangal Eye Hospital, Telangana

WARANGAL: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, during a surprise inspection of the Warangal Regional Eye Hospital on Monday, found that a doctor and two staff members were absent while they were supposed to be working. She then asked district collector Dr Satya Sharada to take action against them.

She said the government is taking all the required measures to establish an eye bank in the hospital.

The minister examined the pharmacy storeroom and inquired about the availability of medicines for the patients. She directed the officials to set up a complaint box and take the complaints received to the collector every week.

Surekha interacted with the patients and inquired about the medical facilities provided to them. She asked the patients to bring their problems that they are facing in the hospital to the notice of authorities.

Later, the minister participated in the Swachadanam and Pachadanam programme at the GWMC and directed the officials to make the historic city plastic free.

She urged the people across Telangana to join the programme initiated by the state government from August 5 to 9 and make it a success.