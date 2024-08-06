Telangana: BRS to challenge MLA defections in Supreme Court

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said that the pink party would file a case in Supreme Court against the defection of its MLAs to the Congress. A team of BRS leaders, led by Rama Rao, met senior advocates and constitutional experts in New Delhi and discussed the legal recourse to be taken against the defectors.

As many as 10 MLAs of the BRS have joined the ruling Congress in the recent past.

Noted legal expert C Aryama Sundaram informed the BRS leaders that the Supreme Court delivered a judgment with regard to defection of MLAs in Manipur. Sundaram said that as per the apex court judgment, the state Legislative Assembly Speaker cannot keep the defection issue pending for a long time unlike in the past. The Speaker had to take a decision without any delay, Sundaram informed the BRS team.

The BRS leaders provided all the documents related to the defections, the petition filed by the party in the high court and the complaint copies submitted to the Speaker and others to the legal experts in Delhi. The experts informed the BRS leaders that if there was any delay in the high court case, then the party could file a case in the Supreme Court.