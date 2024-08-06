Telangana: BRS to challenge MLA defections in Supreme Court

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said that the pink party would file a case in Supreme Court against the defection of its MLAs to the Congress. A team of BRS leaders, led by Rama Rao, met senior advocates and constitutional experts in New Delhi and discussed the legal recourse to be taken against the defectors.
As many as 10 MLAs of the BRS have joined the ruling Congress in the recent past.
Noted legal expert C Aryama Sundaram informed the BRS leaders that the Supreme Court delivered a judgment with regard to defection of MLAs in Manipur. Sundaram said that as per the apex court judgment, the state Legislative Assembly Speaker cannot keep the defection issue pending for a long time unlike in the past. The Speaker had to take a decision without any delay, Sundaram informed the BRS team.
The BRS leaders provided all the documents related to the defections, the petition filed by the party in the high court and the complaint copies submitted to the Speaker and others to the legal experts in Delhi. The experts informed the BRS leaders that if there was any delay in the high court case, then the party could file a case in the Supreme Court.
Former ministers T Harish Rao and Gangula Kamalakar, Rajya Sabha member V Ravichandra, and MLA K Prabhakar Reddy also took part in the discussions with advocates and constitutional experts in Delhi.
Later in the day, Rama Rao said he expects bypolls would be conducted in the Assembly segments that were being represented by the turncoat MLAs. He added that people would teach a befitting lesson to the defectors in the bypolls.
“At the national level, Congress leaders are saying that they are protectors of the Constitution. But in the state, they are encouraging defections and diluting the spirit of the Constitution,” Rama Rao alleged.
He said that the BRS would teach a lesson to the Congress soon with the help of the courts.