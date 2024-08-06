Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti inaugurates industrial park

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday said that the government will arrange loans and provide all required facilities for the youths who come forward to set up industries.

Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone for an industrial park proposed to come up in 55 acres at a cost of Rs 44 crore in Yendapalle village in Madhira mandal, Vikramarka said that the state government has been sanctioning interest-free loans worth Rs 20,000 crore to women self-help groups every year. “To help the youths invest wisely, the government will help prepare project reports for the proposed industry or business, arrange bank loans and provide marketing facilities to encourage them in the industrial sector,” the minister said.

He said depending on agriculture alone would not be feasible in times of crises. “Along with agriculture, industry and service sectors too should be developed comprehensively for all-round benefit of society,” Vikramarka said.

He said there are many well educated youths in villages and it was not possible for all of them to secure jobs. “If those in villages show interest towards setting up industries, the government is ready to extend all encouragement. This will also be good for the future of the nation,” he said.

Vikramarka said that those doing business in villages must adapt their business in tune with changing circumstances. “Our government will encourage those doing business in rural areas to get bank loans to develop further,” he said.

The minister said that the proposed industrial park was a decades-old dream of the people of Madhira. He directed officials to invite tenders at the earliest for the Madhira Industrial Park and start the work post-haste and also launch campaigns to attract unemployed youth to come to the industrial sector.

Vikramarka said that funds have been sanctioned to lay roads on both sides of the industrial park to provide connectivity. “The upcoming industrial park should become a role model for the country. It should be developed in such a way that entrepreneurs and people from other areas visit it.