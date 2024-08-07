52 structures in Chintala Cheruvu’s FTL demolished in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Relief and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) wing of the GHMC demolished 52 illegal structures built within the full tank level (FTL) of Chintala Cheruvu in the Devender Nagar area of Gajularamaram on Tuesday.

These encroachments occupied approximately 44.3 acres, including the buffer zone of Chintala Cheruvu. Prompted by complaints from residents, HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath conducted a field-level investigation, which uncovered the illegal constructions. Subsequently, HYDRAA authorities took action by demolishing the unauthorised structures.