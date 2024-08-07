Bodhan councillor booked in POCSO case, for second time

NIZAMABAD: Kothapalli Radhakrishna, Bodhan Municipality third ward councillor, was on Tuesday arrested by the Yedapally police in a POCSO case and sent to judicial remand.

This is the second time a POCSO case has been registered against the councillor. Radhakrishna and his brother K Ravindar were arrested in June 2023 by the Bodhan police for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

According to sources, a minor girl was going to Nizamabad on Monday in an auto-rickshaw to buy medicines for her mother. Seeing her travelling alone, Radhakrishna invited her to go with him in his car as he was also going to Nizamabad for some personal work.

The accused told the girl that he would drop her back at Bodhan, the complaint said. The girl agreed and got in his car.

When the car was nearing Yadapally, the councillor diverted the car to Mangalpahad and allegedly raped the girl.

Meanwhile, hearing her screams, some locals gathered and confronted Radhakrishna. However, Radhakrishna managed to leave the spot. Meanwhile, the girl returned home and told her parents about her ordeal.

According to sources, Radhakrishna tried to convince the family to withdraw the complaint and agree to a “compromise”. However, they refused to yield to his pressure tactics and lodged a complaint with the Yadapally police.

A case has been booked and investigation is on.