PR workers must refine skills to combat fake news: Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy

HYDERABAD: Asserting that PR professionals are now more crucial than ever in navigating the flood of genuine and misleading information, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said, “The world of information is changing beyond imagination.”

Addressing an event organised by the Public Relations Society of India, Hyderabad chapter, on the occasion of National PR Education Day, he said, “In this sea of content, including fake news, PR professionals must continuously refine their skills to meet the evolving demands of the industry.”

In his address, Prof Jagat Bhushan Nadda, director of the Consortium of Educational Communication, Government of India, emphasised the significance of quality in PR. He highlighted the role of PR professionals across various sectors, including corporate, public sector enterprises, governments and NGOs. He emphasised the importance of an enriched PR curriculum and the need for further research in the field.

K Sreenivas Reddy, chairman of the Telangana Media Academy, reiterated the state’s commitment to addressing PR challenges.