Bypoll to vacant Rajya Sabha seat in Telangana on September 3

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for byelection to the vacant Rajya Sabha seat in Telangana. According to the state chief electoral officer, polling for this seat will be held between 9 am and 4 pm on September 3. The byelection to the vacant seat was necessitated by the resignation of former BRS MP K Keshava Rao, who joined the Congress recently.

The notification for the poll would be issued on August 14. The last date for filing of nominations is August 21 and the date of scrutiny is August 22. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is August 27. The counting of votes will take place on September 3 after the polling. The date before which the election should be completed is September 6. Keshava Rao tendered his resignation from RS membership on July 4.

Schedule

Aug 14 ECI to issue poll notification

Aug 21 Last date for filing of nominations

Aug 22 Scrutiny of nominations

Aug 27 Last date for withdrawal of candidature

Sept 3 Day of polling and counting of votes

Sept 6 The date before which the poll process should be completed