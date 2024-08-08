Case against students of Hanamkonda varsity for ragging

HANAMKONDA: Outrage erupted after senior students at the SR University, Ananthansagar in Hanamkonda allegedly subjected a junior to ragging on Tuesday, using derogatory language and beating him severely.

Identified as Jatothu Dilip Kumar, the victim resides in New Brudavan Colony in Julaiwada of Hanamkonda and is studying BBA second year at the university.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning with details emerging from student complaints and various sources.

The accused were identified as Srikesh, Rishaid Malik, and Feroz, all reportedly studying BBA third-year, and a first-year student Nandan.

Accused abused and beat second-year student

During the afternoon hours, while the victim was having lunch, some 10-15 senior students called him and verbally abused him. The victim said in his complaint that when he questioned their behaviour, they allegedly abused and beat him.

Meanwhile, police inspector J Suresh said that cases have been registered against the accused and the university authorities under various sections.

“The accused are absconding. We have launched an investigation into the case,” the inspector said.