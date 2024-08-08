Corning to help Telangana upskill workforce

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has signed an MoU with Corning Incorporated, a global leader in materials science, to collaborate on skilling and innovation initiatives aimed at strengthening the state’s workforce and advancing technological innovation in key industries.

This MoU was formalised during a meeting between the Corning leadership team led by Ronald Verkleeren, Senior Vice President, Emerging Innovations Group, and the Telangana official delegation led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu in the US.

As part of the agreement, Corning and the government would collaborate on designing and implementing programmes on skilling local workforce in advanced manufacturing and chemical engineering technologies. These initiatives aim to ensure that Telangana’s talent pool remains competitive on a global scale, aligning with the state’s vision of becoming a hub for cutting-edge research and development in pharmaceutical and chemical sectors, said a statement.

Corning will strengthen its partnership and participation in the Flow Chemistry Technology (FCT) hub, a collaborative initiative of the government of Telangana, with Dr Reddy’s Limited, Laurus Pharma Limited and University of Hyderabad. During their discussions with the CM, Corning introduced its cutting-edge Corning Advanced-Flow Reactors (AFR) technology.