Corning to help Telangana upskill workforce

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has signed an MoU with Corning Incorporated, a global leader in materials science, to collaborate on skilling and innovation initiatives aimed at strengthening the state’s workforce and advancing technological innovation in key industries.
This MoU was formalised during a meeting between the Corning leadership team led by Ronald Verkleeren, Senior Vice President, Emerging Innovations Group, and the Telangana official delegation led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu in the US.
As part of the agreement, Corning and the government would collaborate on designing and implementing programmes on skilling local workforce in advanced manufacturing and chemical engineering technologies. These initiatives aim to ensure that Telangana’s talent pool remains competitive on a global scale, aligning with the state’s vision of becoming a hub for cutting-edge research and development in pharmaceutical and chemical sectors, said a statement.
Corning will strengthen its partnership and participation in the Flow Chemistry Technology (FCT) hub, a collaborative initiative of the government of Telangana, with Dr Reddy’s Limited, Laurus Pharma Limited and University of Hyderabad. During their discussions with the CM, Corning introduced its cutting-edge Corning Advanced-Flow Reactors (AFR) technology.
The company is keen to collaborate with Telangana in developing and implementing flow chemistry technology, further solidifying the state’s position as a hub for innovation in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries.
During the meeting, Corning expressed its gratitude to the Telangana government for its unwavering support in establishing a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical glass tubing facility. This facility, set to commence production in mid-2025, will enhance the availability of high-quality glass tubing for the pharmaceutical packaging industry.
By integrating Corning’s innovative velocity glass-coating technology, the facility is expected to bolster productivity and operational efficiencies for Telangana’s rapidly expanding pharmaceutical sector.
Glass tubing facility to begin production in mid-2025
During the meeting, Corning expressed its gratitude to the Telangana government for its unwavering support in establishing a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical glass tubing facility. This facility, set to commence production in mid-2025, will enhance the availability of high-quality glass tubing for the pharmaceutical packaging industry. By integrating Corning’s innovative velocity glass-coating technology, the facility is expected to bolster productivity and operational efficiencies for Telangana’s rapidly expanding pharmaceutical sector.