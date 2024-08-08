Former health minister Harish Rao: GO 33 may turn Telangana students into non-locals

Telangana free to frame own rules on admission to all institutes, claims Harish

“The Telangana state is free to frame its own rules in respect of admission to all the institutions. But the government continued the same arrangement,” Harish Rao alleged.

The BRS leader said: “MBBS seats have increased from 2,850 to 9,000 under the BRS rule. The 85 percent reservation to locals was implemented in colleges that existed before the formation of Telangana. In the newly established colleges, 100 percent of the seats were allocated to Telangana students, which resulted in an additional 520 seats for our students,” Harish Rao clarified. He said that the BRS government also brought a GO to ensure that seats in the B category in private medical colleges were given to local students, resulting in 1,071 seats in 24 colleges for Telangana students.

Harish Rao said: “We undertook these measures with an intention to see that our students would benefit. But it is not happening though old provisions allowed by the bifurcation Act expired on June 2, 2024. Now, we must develop a comprehensive new policy to ensure local status for admissions,” Harish said.

“The new GO stated that students would be considered local if they have studied four years in one region prior to the qualifying examination, which is an intermediate course for admission to medical colleges.”

The GO only omitted the relaxation that the old GO gave for those who did not have four years of education in one region. The old GO had said that for such students to become “local”, they should have studied for at least seven years in the combined state and such students would become local to the region where they had studied for the major portion of seven-year period — which is four years. According to the new GO, Telangana students who study intermediate for two years in one state or go for long-term coaching would become non-local. He feared that the Telangana students, who are pursuing MBBS in other states and countries would be considered non-locals for PG seats with the implementation of GO 33, since qualifying examinations would become MBBS which they may have done elsewhere for more than four years.

He said that like in Tamil Nadu, rules should be framed so that to secure an MBBS seat, one must have studied from sixth to 10th grade, with parents having permanent residence. Karnataka and Kerala have their own regulations, Harish Rao said and sought similar rules for Telangana.