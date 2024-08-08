Man washed away as heavy rains lash Bhadrachalam in Telangana

KHAMMAM: Following incessant rains since Tuesday night, a man was washed away in flood water on the outskirts of Bhadrachalam town on Wednesday. Vista complex, Annadana Satram and 35 shops in the Ramalayam premises in the temple town were flooded.
Several devotees had to return without having prasadam as the Annadana Satram area was flooded.
Similarly, Cherla road, Ashok Nagar, Ayyappa colony, Kotha colony and other areas in Bhadrachalam town were inundated following the alleged failure of officials in switching on motors in time to pump backwaters into river Godavari.
Several villages were inundated in erstwhile Khammam district. Road transport was cut off to many villages in Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.
Sunnam Satish, a resident of Pamedu in Chhattisgarh, was washed away in drain water at Cherla road. NRDF personnel, panchayat staff and police retrieved his body after an eight-hour intense search.
Meanwhile, the Kalyana Mandapam at Sri Kusuma Harnath Baba temple located atop a hillock had sunk due to rains, officials said. They added that the digging of hillock by some people for construction of houses caused sinking of the temple.
Godavari water levels rise to 33.7 feet at Bhadrachalam
As a precautionary measure, the officials evacuated the residents and shopkeepers near the temple. A rescue team and police personnel have been deployed near the temple to undertake any emergency operation.
Kusuma Harnath Baba temple is said to have been built in 1938. District Collector Jitesh V Patil, RDO M Damadoar and police officials visited the place and made some suggestions to protect the temple. Minister for Agriculture Thummala Nageswara Rao, who enquired about the rain situation in Bhadrachalam, expressed his anger over the irrigation officials’ failure in starting the motors in time to pump flood water into the river. He also instructed the officials to take necessary steps to protect the temple.
Meanwhile, the water level in the river Godavari rose to 33.7 feet at Bhadrachalam. Other side the officials lifted about 22 Taliperu project gates and releasing 22,000 cusecs water into Godavari river. According to informationm highest rain fall in Chandrugonda mandal in Bhadradrikothagudem district is 73.3 mm and about 60 mm in Bhadrachalam.