Mayor finds employees late to work, missing from desks during inspection at GHMC office in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi conducted a surprise inspection of all departmental offices at the GHMC head office on Wednesday. It revealed that many employees of different GHMC wings were arriving at work after 11 am. In some sections, employees arrived during the inspection, while in others, chairs were found empty. Some employees were even roaming around without doing any work.

The mayor, along with Additional Commissioner (Administration) Nalini Padmavathi, spent an 90 minutes inspecting each department from the ground floor to the sixth floor. They questioned employees who were arriving late and those who were engaging in personal work during office hours.

Vijayalaxmi directed Padmavati to issue a circular to all departments, instructing them to submit their attendance registers to her chamber by 10.35 am. She warned that action would be taken against any employee who arrived at the office after 10.30 am.

Biometric attendance for regular staff

Additionally, a biometric attendance system will be implemented for all regular employees at the GHMC head office to ensure punctuality.

All GHMC employees are now required to report to work by 10:30 am daily and will be granted a grace period of 10 minutes until 10.40 am. However, three late arrivals will be considered as one casual leave, and habitual lateness will result in disciplinary action.

Set Weekly targets for food cops: Amrapali

Highlighting the need for continuous inspections to curb sale of adulterated food items in the city, GHMC commissioner Amrapali Kata on Wednesday instructed the additional commissioner (health) to assign weekly targets to Food Safety Officers.