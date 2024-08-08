Pranahitha project works will resume in next four months: Deputy CM Bhatti

ADILABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday announced that works on the stalled Pranahitha-Chevella Lift Irrigation Project will be resumed within the next four months.

During a visit to Pipri village in Bazarathnoor mandal, he laid foundation stones for various development projects worth Rs 20.5 crore.

Addressing the gathering, Bhatti said that the project, initiated by the late chief minister YS Rajashekhara Reddy at Thummedihatti, had been neglected by the previous BRS government. He assured the public that the project would be completed within four months, benefiting farmers in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

The state government has also addressed the long-pending demand for the Kupti project in the Boath constituency, allocating funds for its implementation in the recent state Budget. The government also sanctioned Rs 400 crore for minor Irrigation projects like Chickman, Pullimadugu, Triveni sangamam, Ada, Sadarmat, Chenakka Korata and canal works.

The deputy CM also announced the launch of Indiramma Housing Scheme, with 4.5 lakh houses planned statewide. Each constituency will be allotted 3,500 houses, with a budget of Rs 5 lakh per house and Rs 6 lakh for SC/ST houses beneficiaries.

To address the issue of submergence of backwater villages due to the Yellampelli project, the government will construct a retaining wall on the Godavari river border with Rs 260 crore. Bhatti also sanctioned a lift irrigation scheme for Pipri.

Focusing on education, Bhatti announced the establishment of Integrated Medium Schools and B R Ambedkar Knowledge Coaching Centres in the district. He said that these initiatives aim to provide quality education and coaching facilities to students, reducing the need to travel to Hyderabad.

The deputy CM emphasises strengthening ITDAs and SC corporations, with allocations of Rs 17,000 crore and Rs 35,000 crore respectively.

He also said that will issue pattas to the poddu land cultivation farmers and take measures to issue crop loans to them.