Techie duped of Rs 50.8 lakh, lodges complaint in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A techie from Begumpet has reported that he lost Rs 50.8 lakh to fraud and lodged a complaint with cybercrime sleuths.

The victim, who came across an ad on YouTube related to trading tips, was deceived by individuals posing as trading experts. The accused, identified as Roshni Nayak and Amit Malviya, influenced the victim to invest in trading under the pretence of securing a loan without any interest.

They promised access to capital, claiming he could obtain up to Rs 27 crore without any interest rate. The scam involved the victim being persuaded to pay for various fees and transactions under the guise of facilitating his investments.

Initially, the victim made several payments totalling Rs 50 lakh at different intervals with the belief that it was necessary to secure the capital amount. However, when he attempted to withdraw the funds, he was asked to pay additional payments, which raised his suspicions. A complaint has been lodged with the Hyderabad cybercrime police.