Telangana seeks World Bank help for key projects

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has sought assistance from the World Bank to execute key projects taken up by the state government, including Future City and Musi riverfront development, sources confirmed to TNIE.

The chief minister and World Bank President Ajay Banga held an hour-long discussion on Wednesday in Washington DC. Hinting that the World Bank is likely to consider the request made by the chief minister, an official statement from the CMO said: “World Bank backing would give a massive fillip to several of the key visions of CM Revanth Reddy, including Musi River rejuvenation project, Skill University, Future City, Citizen Healthcare and development of Hyderabad 4.0.”

The CM and the World Bank president have “decided to forge a roadmap by which the state and the bank could partner on several fronts and projects”, the press release said. A decision was also taken to create a team to conceptualise viable projects in the above areas.

The World Bank is said to have showcased interest in backing the chief minister’s idea of creation of India’s first “Net Zero Carbon” city in Maheshwaram. Incidentally, this is the first time since the state’s creation that Telangana has chosen to explore working with a Bretton Woods institution.

World Bank executive director Parameswaran Iyer, who attended the meeting, is said to have praised the Telangana government for its “holistic, sustainable and impactful vision keeping state and people first”.