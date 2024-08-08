Telangana's SRLIP to be inaugurated on August 15

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project on August 15, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Wednesday.

During a review meeting with officials concerned on the CM’s programme, Uttam said that the CM, after participating in the Independence Day celebrations in Hyderabad, will reach the project site by a chopper to inaugurate the project.

“The chief minister would reach Wyra on August 15 and address a massive public meet. He will then inaugurate the project at the second pump house,” he said.

After inaugurating the project, the chief minister will return to Hyderabad and participate in the ‘high tea’ organised by the Governor.