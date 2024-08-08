World Bank keen to work with Telangana: Special chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao

HYDERABAD: Special Chief Secretary of Finance Department K Ramakrishna Rao said that the World Bank was keen to work with Telangana on the initiatives taken up by the state government.
An official state delegation, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, met World Bank president Ajay Banga in Washington DC on Wednesday.
“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy-led delegation met the president and executive director of the World Bank. Very interesting and purposeful meeting, where we discussed various projects that will be very much beneficial to Telangana,” Ramakrishna Rao said.
He said that the first project that the CM discussed was education, skilling and jobs. The CM elaborated on his vision for the Skill University, he said and added that they also discussed new cities with net zero carbon, electronics, healthcare, urbanisation, challenges of urbanisation and sanitisation management.
No need for apprehension, have been doing this for 10 years
Meanwhile, responding to “questions being raised” by the opposition against the CM’s ongoing tour of the US and the investments his team is attracting to Telangana, Special Chief Secretary to IT and Industries department Jayesh Ranjan said: “Back in India, in Hyderabad in particular, some questions are being raised over what kind of meetings we had and what kind of outcomes we are expecting. But let me mention this to you... I have been doing this for the last 10 years and I am a thorough professional in all these things. There is no need or cause for such apprehension. Our professionalism and reputation are at stake. We will never let anyone down. By the end of the tour, I am sure, the impression about the new government in Telangana will increase many-fold.”
“The CM is getting valuable inputs on trade and investments. This will give him a strong foundation to lead the state,” he added.