World Bank keen to work with Telangana: Special chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao

HYDERABAD: Special Chief Secretary of Finance Department K Ramakrishna Rao said that the World Bank was keen to work with Telangana on the initiatives taken up by the state government.

An official state delegation, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, met World Bank president Ajay Banga in Washington DC on Wednesday.

“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy-led delegation met the president and executive director of the World Bank. Very interesting and purposeful meeting, where we discussed various projects that will be very much beneficial to Telangana,” Ramakrishna Rao said.

He said that the first project that the CM discussed was education, skilling and jobs. The CM elaborated on his vision for the Skill University, he said and added that they also discussed new cities with net zero carbon, electronics, healthcare, urbanisation, challenges of urbanisation and sanitisation management.