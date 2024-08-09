80-year-old mandapam in Telangana's Bhadrachalam demolished

KHAMMAM: The Kalyan Manndapam of Sri Kusuma Harnath Baba temple in Bhadrachalam was demolished on Thursday morning as a precautionary measure.

On Wednesday, after the city received heavy rains, the eight-decade-old mandapam reportedly sank into the floodwater. The mandapam was constructed in 1938 by a devotee named Ramadas. It was used for Baba Kalyanam every year. Situated on the hill, the temple and the mandapam are close to the Bhadrachalam Ramalayam.

Meanwhile, the officials have identified another reason for the sinking of the mandapam — the road widening process and the digging of the hills by private and the temple authorities.