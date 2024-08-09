RRR project's construction works to be taken up considering all factors, says Centre

HYDERABAD: The Union government on Thursday said that the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project is at the Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage.

Replying to a question by Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy in Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that based on the DPR’s outcome, civil construction works will be taken up depending upon traffic, techno-economic viability, availability of funds and on completion of pre-construction activities, including land acquisition.

Meanwhile, the Union minister said that four-laning of the stretch from Karimnagar to Jagtial is at bidding stage. As per estimated schedule, the total time required for completion of bidding is five months and scheduled time from commencement to completion of work is two-and-a-half years, he added.

In a response to a question raised by BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao in Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu stated that no proposal to extend Metro Rail from Miyapur to Sangareddy has been submitted to the Centre by the state government.