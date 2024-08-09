Sixth-grade student dies at Peddapur Gurkul Residential School, Telangana

JAGTIAL: Tragedy struck Peddapur Gurkul Residential School when a sixth-grade student died unexpectedly early Friday morning. The student, identified as Anirudh from Yllareddypet in Rajanna-Sircilla district, experienced severe stomach pain at around 3 am and passed away before he could be transported to Jagtial Government Hospital.

The cause of Anirudh's sudden death is not yet known. This incident comes just ten days after another student at the same school died under similar circumstances. On the same morning, two other sixth-grade students fell ill. Mokshith from Atmakur in Metpally mandal was transferred to Nizamabad Government Hospital, while Hemant Yadav from Tatipally village in Malyala Mandal is receiving treatment at Metpally Government Hospital. Hospital Superintendent Md Sajid confirmed these details.