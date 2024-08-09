SPDCL orders ISPs to free poles from dangling wires

HYDERABAD: Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) has asked the cable operators and internet service providers to take necessary steps to ensure the removal of cables and wires hanging hazardously from electric poles, causing danger to pedestrians, vehicle users, and electricity staff in Greater Hyderabad.

In its directive, TGSPDCL said the poles on main roads should be cleared within one week, and the poles on other than main roads should be cleared within two weeks.

CMD TGSPDCL Musharaf Faruqui held a review meeting at the corporate office with the representatives of the cable operators association and internet service providers on Thursday. He said the excess load on electric poles due to the hanging cables, cable blunders, and various telecom equipment is causing the poles to bend.