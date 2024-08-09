Stray dog mauls 18-month-old boy in Telangana's Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: A stray dog attacked an 18-month-old boy in Vidyanagar, Satavahana University Road, here on Thursday. The toddler sustained injuries on the face and was rushed to the local government hospital.

According to sources, the victim, Hari Chandan, was playing with his friend outside his house when a stray dog ran towards him and began attacking the boy. Observing the incident, Hari’s parents and other people tried to drive the canine away.

Strays kill 10 hens

In another incident, a pack of stray dogs attacked 20 country hens at Bojannapeta in Peddapalli district. As many as 10 of the hens died on the spot. The dogs attacked four other persons in the same village.

Locals are urging the municipality and gram panchayat authorities to take measures to address the stray dog menace.

Speaking about frequent stray dog attacks, an activist from the Stray Animal Foundation of India, Adulapuram Goutham, in a press communique released on Thursday, said that stray dogs may attack children for several reasons.

“Stray dogs often live in stressful conditions and may feel threatened or cornered, which can lead to aggressive behaviour. Strays may not be properly socialised, making them more likely to react aggressively to unfamiliar situations or people. Understanding these factors can help in developing strategies for managing and preventing such incidents, such as humane stray dog management and community education,” he said.