Telangana government promote five IPS officers to DGP rank

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Thursday promoted five IPS officers belonging to the 1994 batch to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP).

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy is among the promoted officers, the others being B Shivdhar Reddy, Abhilasha Bisht, Dr Soumya Mishra, and Shikha Goel. Abhilasha Bisht’s promotion is subject to confirmation from the Department of Personnel and Training regarding her allocation to the Telangana cadre.

The officers will continue in their current roles — Srinivas Reddy as CP, Hyderabad and Shivdhar Reddy as DGP, Intelligence. Abhilasha Bisht will continue as director of the RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy and also continue to be in-charge DGP (Training).

Dr Soumya Mishra will continue as Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services. Shikha Goel will remain Director General of Police, CID, Telangana and also hold full additional charge as Director of the TG Cyber Security Bureau and other related responsibilities.