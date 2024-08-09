Telangana HC grants anticipatory bail to actor Raj Tarun

Plea against dissolution of Bhoodan Board rejected

The Telangana High Court on Thursday upheld the decision of a single judge to dismiss writ petitions filed by the former chairman and a member of the Bhoodan Yagna Board against its dissolution.

A bench of Justices Alok Aradhe and J Sreenivas Rao was hearing the petitions filed by V Subhramanyam and another. The petitioners argued that the dissolution of the board was illegal as it violated the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Bhoodan and Gramdan Act, 1965. They claimed that the government failed to adhere to principles of natural justice by not providing sufficient grounds for the dissolution and not considering their explanation.

However, the state government countered these claims, stating that the dissolution was justified due to several irregularities committed by the board members, including illegal land allotments and forgery of documents. The government also told the court that the decision was taken after due process and consideration of the petitioners’ response to a show-cause notice. The bench, after a thorough examination of the case, agreed with the single judge’s assessment that the petitioners lacked the statutory or legal right to question the dissolution of the board or seek reinstatement as its members.