Kavitha lost 11 kg, hope SC grants bail to her: BRS working president KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao expressed concern over the health condition of MLC K Kavitha, who is lodged in Tihar jail.

In an informal chat with reporters here on Friday, Rama Rao said that Kavitha was facing health issues and lost 11 kg. Stating that Kavitha had blood pressure and other problems, he said that the advocates have moved a bail petition in the Supreme Court and hoped that it would grant bail to her in the next few days.

“Where is the need to keep Kavitha in jail when investigation agencies filed the charge-sheet,” he wondered.

Stating that the Supreme Court granted bail to former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia in the alleged liquor policy case, Rama Rao hoped that Kavitha too would get bail soon.