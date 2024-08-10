Newborn found mutilated by dogs at Telangana's MGM hospital

WARANGAL: In a tragic incident on Friday evening, a newborn was found abandoned on the premises of MGM Hospital in Warangal. The baby, who had reportedly been attacked by stray dogs, was discovered outside the casualties ward.

According to sources, the newborn was identified by police at the hospital. They noticed a group of stray dogs causing commotion and discovered that they were eating the body parts of the newborn.

Despite immediate efforts to save the newborn, who was moved to the emergency block, the baby died. The hospital staff noted that the left leg of the baby was missing. The body was later shifted to the mortuary.

Speaking to TNIE, MGM Hospital Superintendent Dr Ch Murali said: “There have been no deliveries at the hospital. We suspect the infant might have been born at a nearby private hospital, and then brought into our hospital by stray dogs. Upon learning about the incident, we alerted the RMO’s, doctors, and staff to investigate and informed the Mattewada police. We checked on all discharged patients with babies on Friday evening and confirmed they were safe at home. There have been no deliveries at our hospital for the past week, and all admitted patients and their newborns are safe. The police and duty doctors have conducted their own inquiries at the hospital.”

When contacted by TNIE, Warangal ACP B Nandiram Naik confirmed that the newborn did not come from MGM Hospital. “Upon learning of the incident, we rushed to the scene where we found that the newborn had been attacked and killed by stray dogs on the hospital premises. We immediately checked with the duty doctors and the superintendent, who confirmed that there were no deliveries at the hospital and no missing newborns. We suspect the baby was delivered at another hospital two days ago. We are awaiting the postmortem report and are collecting CCTV footage,” said Naik.