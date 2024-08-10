Owaisi urges for the safe return of Indians trapped in Russia

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday raised a query in Lok Sabha whether the Indian embassy in Moscow will facilitate the return of Indian nationals stuck at the battlefront on Russia-Ukraine border, to Moscow.

“The minister (S Jaishankar) has admitted that there are 69 Indians who are stuck in Russia. Will the Indian embassy in Russia ensure their safe return to Moscow? Eight have died, and two of them were boys from Punjab and Haryana. The DNA test has been done and their bodies have not returned. No one knows the whereabouts of Kashmiri boy Zahoor,” the Hyderabad MP said.

The External Affairs Minister, in response, said that the Indian government took a serious view of it and remarked that their mortal remains would be brought back based on the wishes of their families.

“There are eight Indian nationals who died while in service with Russian armed forces. The mortal remains of four have been sent to India with payment made by the Indian community welfare fund. In one case from Haryana, the Russian foreign ministry informed us about his death and sought a DNA test report to identify him. This has been sent to Russia and we are following it up. In one case from Gujarat, the family wants cremation of the remains in Russia. The same has been sent to the Russian side after obtaining necessary authorisation from the family. In the case of Punjab, a DNA sample is being provided. Finally, in the eighth case from UP, the family has expressed its wish to bring back the remains,” the external affairs minister said.