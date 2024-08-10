Plea against Telangana’s decision on intakes in tech colleges rejected

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday dismissed a batch of 14 writ petitions filed by MGR Educational Society and other institutions challenging the state government’s refusal to sanction changes to course offerings and intake capacities for the academic year 2024-25.

The petitioners had sought permission for the introduction of new courses, increase or reduce intakes and the merger or closure of certain courses in their institutions.

In his orders, Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy said that the actions of the state government were neither illegal nor arbitrary, and did not violate the constitutional rights guaranteed under Articles 14 and 19(1)(g). The court concluded that the state government acted within its powers under Section 20 of the Education Act, which allows the government to maintain parity among institutions, address the educational needs of the locality, and prevent unhealthy competition among educational institutions.

The petitioners, represented by senior counsel D Prakash Reddy, argued that institutions like CMR College of Engineering and Technology had already provided the necessary infrastructure and faculty and had received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) for the proposed changes. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) had also granted approval after an inspection confirmed compliance with relevant regulations. The petitioners contended that the state’s refusal to sanction these changes was arbitrary, especially since similar approvals were granted to other institutions.