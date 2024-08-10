Student dies in Jagtial gurukul; second death in span of 15 days

JAGTIAL: Tragedy struck the Peddapur Gurukul Residential School in Metpally mandal early on Friday when a Class VI student, identified as Anirudh from Yellareddypet in Rajanna-Sircilla district, died after experiencing severe stomach pain.

While Anirudh passed away before he could be rushed to Jagtial government hospital, two other Class VI students — Mokshith from Atmakur in Metpally mandal and Hemant Yadav from Tatipally village in Malyala mandal — who also complained of severe stomach pain were taken to the Nizamabad government hospital and Metpally government hospital. Hemant was subsequently shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

This was the second death at the same residential school in the last 15 days. There has been no official announcement regarding the cause of Anirudh’s death.

Parents have expressed dissatisfaction with the maintenance at the school, citing inadequate medical facilities and poor care for students. There have also been complaints about insufficient power and overgrown bushes around the hostel. Learning about Anirudh’s death, Korutla MLA Kalvakuntla Sanjay visited the hospital and criticised the hostel authorities for negligence.

Government Whip A Laxman Kumar and MLC T Jeevan Reddy also visited the hospital and blamed the Opposition BRS for the neglect of the school. Korutla CI P Suresh Babu confirmed that a case has been registered based on a complaint by Anirudh’s mother, Priyanka and said that they are waiting for the postmortem report.

On July 27, a Class VIII student, Ghanaditya, died after reportedly suffering from fits. He was being taken to the hospital on a motorcycle at the time of his death.