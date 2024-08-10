Telangana: Irrigation minister seeks detailed report on desilting works at projects

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has directed the officials to submit a comprehensive report by August 14 on how to desilt the irrigation projects.

The Cabinet sub-committee on sedimentation at projects held its first meeting under the chairmanship of Uttam here on Friday. Ministers Thummala Nageswara Rao, Jupally Krishna Rao, Irrigation secretary Rahul Bojja and others were present.

The Irrigation minister said that the Union government accorded permissions for desilting of sediments at the projects and there was no need for the state government to take environmental clearances for the same. The state government would proceed in accordance with the permissions given by the Centre, he said.

The Irrigation, Groundwater departments, Mines & Geology officials should convene a meeting and arrive at a decision on how to desilt the project, he added.

The committee opined that there should not be any loss to the projects, when taking up the desilting works. The mud available after desilting the projects should be given to farmers free of cost. The farmers should bear the transportation charges, the Irrigation minister said.

Stating that the sand available at the projects should be utilised in construction works, the Irrigation minister directed the officials to submit a detailed report by August 14.

Stating that due to the sedimentation, the gross storage capacity of several projects were decreased over the years, the minister said that after desilting works, the storage capacity of the projects would increase. He also directed the officials to study the practices adopted by other states.