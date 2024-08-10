Telangana: Supporters of Congress, MBT clash in Bodhan

NIZAMABAD: The Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) case registered recently against a councillor of Bodhan municipality for alleged sexual assault on a minor girl led to a clash between the supporters of MLA P Sudharshan Reddy and Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) president Amjed Ullah Khan on Friday.

Following complaints lodged by the two groups, police registered a case and launched a probe.

It may be recalled that a POCSO case was booked against municipal councillor Kothapally Radhakrishna in Yedapally police station.

After the incident, MBT president Amjed Ullah Khan visited the town to console the alleged victim. While addressing the media, he made some remarks against the MLA and the municipal chairperson. A local, identified as Ansar, reportedly gave some information to the MBT chief.

Angered by this, municipal chairperson’s husband T Sharath Reddy and his supporters called Ansar and questioned him why he dragged the names of the MLA and municipal chairperson in the incident.

Soon, a heated argument took place between Sharath Reddy’s supporters and Ansar. The former reportedly assaulted Ansar.

After a few hours, Ansar’s supporters allegedly attacked two councillors, Imran and Dabbu, who are supporters of Sharath Reddy.