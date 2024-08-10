Woman carried on stretcher due to bridge works delay in Telangana

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The construction of a bridge in Vemulawada rural mandal has been delayed, causing significant problems for local residents.

An elderly woman fell ill recently, and her family had to call an ambulance to move her to the hospital. However, the ambulance could not cross the local rivulet and had to stop on the other side, leaving her to be carried across on a stretcher.

The road made of cement pipes, laid after recent floods, has washed away, leaving no transportation access. Despite appeals to construct roads, no action has been taken.