Nizamabad ITI grapples with several issues

NIZAMABAD: The Government Boys Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Nizamabad, established in 1954, faces several challenges such as outdated infrastructure, vacant posts, maintenance issues and insufficient materials.
The Nizamabad Boys ITI was initially set up on around 10 acres of land. Over time, it was joined by a girls’ ITI on the campus and new ITIs were established in Bodhan (Minorities), Bheemgal and Kammarpally. However, the Nizamabad Boys ITI is now in a dilapidated state, with concerns about the safety of both instructors and students due to the potential for falling debris.
Currently, out of 71 sanctioned posts, only 31 are filled. The ITI offers 11 trades with 22 units, and the yearly number of graduates ranges from 150 to 200. However, there has been a decline in admissions due to staff crunch, lack of raw material and maintenance grants not being provided regularly. How can any student complete their training under such conditions, questioned an ITI instructor.
While the Union government programmes have offered some assistance, they have not fully addressed the issues, such as the lack of faculty for new courses, said an instructor who urged for better coordination between the Union and state governments to strengthen ITIs.
ITIs in the state come under the Department of Labour and Employment, while the Director General of Training (DGT) operates under the Ministry of Skill Development Entrepreneurship, overseeing syllabus, training and conducting exams. The Union government selects a group of ITIs every five years to introduce new skill development courses and enhance infrastructure facilities.
Speaking to TNIE, former ITI Principal M Kotireddy said: “There is a lack of awareness about ITIs in the community, which hampers their growth. Industries often prefer ITI graduates over engineering students due to their practical skills. Many companies in Hyderabad and surrounding areas are eager to hire ITI graduates, with starting salaries improving after one or two years of experience. Job fairs are also held at ITIs to help graduates find employment.”
“In undivided AP, the ‘Earn While Learn’ scheme implemented by the Naidu government did not meet expectations. However, there is hope that the state government’s recent initiative to develop ITIs in partnership with Tata as an Advanced Technology Centre (ATC), introducing six new courses in 25 out of 65 ITIs, will improve the situation,” said an instructor.