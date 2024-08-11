Nizamabad ITI grapples with several issues

NIZAMABAD: The Government Boys Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Nizamabad, established in 1954, faces several challenges such as outdated infrastructure, vacant posts, maintenance issues and insufficient materials.

The Nizamabad Boys ITI was initially set up on around 10 acres of land. Over time, it was joined by a girls’ ITI on the campus and new ITIs were established in Bodhan (Minorities), Bheemgal and Kammarpally. However, the Nizamabad Boys ITI is now in a dilapidated state, with concerns about the safety of both instructors and students due to the potential for falling debris.

Currently, out of 71 sanctioned posts, only 31 are filled. The ITI offers 11 trades with 22 units, and the yearly number of graduates ranges from 150 to 200. However, there has been a decline in admissions due to staff crunch, lack of raw material and maintenance grants not being provided regularly. How can any student complete their training under such conditions, questioned an ITI instructor.

While the Union government programmes have offered some assistance, they have not fully addressed the issues, such as the lack of faculty for new courses, said an instructor who urged for better coordination between the Union and state governments to strengthen ITIs.