No need to cast doubts on CM’s US visit: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay

HYDERABAD: Stating that criticism should be constructive in politics, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay on Saturday said that it was not right to allege that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was touring the USA for his brother.

Sanjay was responding to a question at the BJP state office here on the allegations levelled by the BRS that the chief minister has been entering into agreements with “bogus companies” during his tour of the USA.

During the informal conversation with reporters, the MoS expressed confidence that the chief minister will send BRS working president KT Rama Rao to jail. “Everybody knows the atrocities committed by KTR, when he was in power. He jailed me and BJP activists. Nobody will forget it. I believe that Revanth will jail KTR for his sins and corruption, failing which we will wage a war against Congress. Even if BRS and Congress unite, they won’t be able to withstand our fight against them,” Sanjay said.

He quashed the media reports of talks between the BRS and BJP, stating that the former was “an outdated party”. Sanjay said that the Congress and BRS were no different, alleging that the grand old party has garnered antipathy in no time. He said that the upcoming local body elections will be a contest between the Congress and BJP.

Asked for a comment on AAP leader Manish Sisodia getting bail, Sanjay said that it was not right to link politics to court decisions. He said that the issue of bail for Sisodia and K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam and BJP are unrelated.

Sanjay said that sincere and honest IAS and IPS officers were not being given plum posts. The officers who got coveted postings during the BRS regime were again being given plum posts, he said.